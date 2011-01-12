No Ratings KO For FX's 'Lights Out'

FX's drama series Lights Out failed to deliver a decisive ratings knockout, jabbing its way to 1.5 million viewers in its Jan. 11 debut.

The

critically acclaimed drama, which stars Holt McCallany as an aging

former boxing champion trying to adjust to life outside the ring,

averaged slightly less viewers in its premiere than the network's

recently cancelled series Terriers, which drew 1.6 million viewers in its Sept. 8 debut.

Lights Out also drew a robust 793,000 Adults 18-49 viewers and 530,000 Men 18-49 watchers.

The premiere episode of Lights Out

combined with its encore airings at 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. delivered a

multi-telecast gross audience of 2.4 million Total Viewers, 1.3 million

Adults 18-49 and 862,000, according to FX.