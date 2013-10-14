No More One-Night Stands

tim.baysinger@gmail.com | @tim_bays



Broadcast network execs have argued that despite declining overnight ratings, viewers are still watching their shows. Through the first two weeks of the season, that appears to prove out…once you wait a few days.



Each of the Big Four saw substantial lift for at least one major new series thanks to delayed viewing. Fox, which began promoting delayed viewing last season with The Following, renewed Sleepy Hollow for a second season after three episodes— and seeing the show gain an average 3 millionplus delayed viewers.



ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which has seen its overnight rationgs tumble following its big premiere, added more than 3 million viewers after three days for its first two episodes. It got a fullseason pickup. Robin Williams-led The Crazy Ones was CBS’ biggest gainer after three days among its new series, adding 3.46 million viewers.



NBC enjoyed huge time-shifted viewing with The Blacklist, which added 5 millionplus viewers of its second episode in L+3 and received a full-season pickup.



Below is time-shifted viewing after three days for each of the nets’ new series among adults 18-49 through Oct. 3, according to Nielsen.





