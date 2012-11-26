No More 'Dirty Jobs' for Mike Rowe

Another long-running reality series on Discovery Channel has

come to the end of its run, as Mike Rowe is now looking for a new job.

The host of Dirty Jobs wrote on his blog that the

show, which ran for eight seasons, has reached the end of its original

episodes.

"Whenever Dirty Jobs goes off the air for a few

months, people start to wonder if the show has been canceled. Rumors begin to

swirl, and questions about the show's future fill my inbox," Rowe wrote on his

blog. "Over the years it's been my pleasure to assure anxious fans that Dirty

Jobs is coming back for another season. And indeed, we always have. Alas,

this year, I'm afraid I cannot dispel the rumors. A few weeks ago, I was

officially informed that Dirty Jobs had entered into a new phase. One I

like to call, 'permanent hiatus.' Or in the more popular industry vernacular,

canceled."

As such, Discovery has pulled the plug on what have been two

of its signature shows over the past decade, with Dirty Jobs joining American

Chopper, which revved for 10 seasons, on the sidelines.