NL Wild Card Game Draws 4.6M Viewers to TBS
TBS drew 4.6 million viewers for its broadcast of the National League Wild Card Game between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Nielsen.
Viewership was up 15% from last year's NL game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves (3.99 million). The Pirates' 6-2 win -- the first playoff game in more than 20 years for the franchise -- also rose 15% from last year's contest with a 3.0 HH rating.
The game also drew a 33.7 HH rating in the Pittsburgh DMA to become the highest-rated MLB game ever in that market. The Cincinnati DMA recorded a 16.6 rating and was the second-highest local market.
TBS' coverage continues Wednesday night with the American League Wild Card Game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Indians.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.