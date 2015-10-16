Nitti, Vaynerchuk, Wang Honored by Reisenbach

The advertising industry’s John A. Reisenbach Foundation will present its 2015 Distinguished Citizenship Awards to three top marketing executives.

John Nitti, chief investment officer worldwide at ZenithOptimedia Group; Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO of VaynerMedia and Geri Wang, president, sales and marketing, at ABC Television Network, will be honored at the foundation’s annual Gala Tribute for a Better and Safer New York on Dec. 1.

Reisenbach was an advertising executive who was the victim of a random murder in Greenwich Village in 1990. His friends, family and colleagues set up the foundation in 1991. It provides grants to groups that support youth and education, neighborhoods and safety and quality of life.