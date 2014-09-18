Nissan Becomes Automotive Sponsor of NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Nissan will be the exclusive automotive sponsor of NBC’s The Voice for the next three seasons.

The long-term deal includes integrations into the show and across platforms.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Among the newer sponsored elements is a pre-show social media event called “The Voice Tailgate” that gives fans the opportunity to interact with people on the show and view photos and video from backstage.

The automaker will also present The Voice’s "official" app. The app allows viewers to vote for their favorite singers live during the broadcast.

Nissan replaces Kia as the show’s automotive sponsor.

“This new three-year partnership with NBC is another way that Nissan is going beyond traditional sponsorships to provide innovation to our consumers with exciting experiences,” Fred Diaz, senior VP, Nissan sales & marketing and operations, Nissan North America, said in a statement. “Between the on-air broadcast, The Voice Official App and 'The Voice Tailgate,' we’re adding a new dimension to big cultural experiences like The Voice – far beyond what has been available in previous seasons.”

The new app features a red button that allows them to vote for their favorite artist and see who other viewers are voting for. They can also pick contestants to choose or steal via their social networks using the app. Fans will get tune in reminders, be able to buy their favorite songs and tweet directly to the coaches from the app home screen.

“We really wanted to deliver an app that will bring fans closer than ever to the excitement of The Voice,” said Rob Hayes, executive VP, digital media, NBC Entertainment. "By using the app to vote during the show and support their favorite artists, viewers will be playing an active role in the outcome of each episode.”

The Voice starts its seventh cycle on NBC Monday and was the top rated unscripted series among adults 18 to 49 last season. It's 9% in total viewers to average 14.8 million people tuning in.