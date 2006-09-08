Nip/Tuck Slices The Competition

FX's season four premiere of Nip/Tuck averaged 3.4 million adults 18-49, the most of any 2006 cable season premiere. The show, which ran from 10-11 p.m. Sept. 6, averaged 4.8 million total viewers. The episode's median age was 36.8 years old and audience composition was 59% female, 41% male.

The show was up 26% in 18-49 and 25% in total viewers over its season three average, but down from season three's premiere, which averaged 3.7 million viewers 18-49 and 5.3 million total viewers.

Season four is 15 episodes with new episodes running Tuesdays at 10 p.m. through Dec. 12.

