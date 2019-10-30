NinthDecimal Adds Inscape TV Data to Marketing Platform

NinthDecimal made a deal to add TV viewing data from Inscape to its omni-channel marketing platform, enabling NinthDecimal users to measure the impact of their TV advertising campaigns.

NinthDecimal and Inscape said they would be working together to help marketers optimize their TV marketing budgets by measuring the impact of foot traffic and incremental visits and by tying their most valued customers and competitors customers to top indexing programming to plan TV buys.

The will also compare the effectiveness of TV-only campaigns to those that combine TV with Digital.

NinthDicimal said its TV business grew 400% last year and expects it to more than double in 2019. It measures behavior of 200 million U.S. consumer in almost 10 billion locations per day.

Inscape is a division of Vizio and captures viewing data from millions of smart TVs.