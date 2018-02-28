Ninth Season of ‘Archer’ on FXX April 25

The ninth season of animated comedy Archer, called Archer: Danger Island, has its debut on FXX Wednesday, April 25. Archer: Danger Island centers on the semi-functioning alcoholic seaplane pilot Sterling Archer on the South Pacific island of Mitimotu in 1939.



“While the rest of the world is concerned about the impending Second World War, Archer is only concerned with who’s buying his next drink,” according to FXX.

Archerwas created by Adam Reed and Floyd County Productions and is executive produced by Reed and Matt Thompson. It is produced by FX Productions.

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the boozy pilot, Jessica Walter as Archer’s acid-tongued mother, Aisha Tyler as island royalty and a local revolutionary, and Judy Greer as an abandoned heiress.

The eighth season was called Archer: Dreamland and was set in 1940s Los Angeles, with Archer on a quest to find his partner's killer.