‘Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne’ on A&E This Summer

A&E Network’s Biography will focus on rock legend Ozzy Osbourne. Documentary special The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne will air this summer, after it premieres at SXSW in March.

Osbourne was the singer in hard rock band Black Sabbath in the ‘70s before embarking on a solo career. Known as the Prince of Darkness, Osbourne’s solo albums include “Blizzard of Ozz” and “Diary of a Madman.”

Reality series The Osbournes ran for four seasons on MTV.

The documentary features interviews with Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osborne, Ice-T, Post Malone, Marilyn Manson and Rick Rubin.

Ozzy, Sharon and Jack Osbourne are executive producers on the project.

“The ‘Biography’ banner is committed to powerful biographical storytelling and we are honored to share the deeply personal journey of a rock legend who often seems larger than life,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming, A&E. “The Osbournes have long been a part of the A&E family, and we are excited to continue this relationship with this definitive documentary about Ozzy and his incredible path.”

The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne is produced by Osbourne Media and Critical Content for A&E Network. The film is produced and directed by R. Greg Johnston. Executive producers for Osbourne Media are Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Osbourne and Peter Glowski. Executive producer for Critical Content is Jenny Daly. Executive producers for A&E Network are Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson.

"Once again, it's been an absolute pleasure working with the team at A&E,” said Jack Osbourne. “This film will take viewers on an incredibly honest and emotional journey into my father's life that I feel will connect to people in so many ways. I not only speak for myself but also the entire Osbourne family when I say how thrilled and honored we are to have this documentary accepted into SXSW."