Nine ICM Agents Named Partner

Nine agents at ICM Partners have been named partner, including television literary agents Erik Horine, Dan Norton and Pete Stone; co-head of television production Sean Freidin; motion picture literary agent Doug Johnson; and Jessica Lacy, head of international and independent film.

“We founded ICM Partners on the principle of rewarding success and providing an opportunity for growth for our agents,” said the ICM principals in a statement. “The spirit of teamwork and collegiality that we envisioned is embodied by this outstanding group of agents.”

In May 2012, ICM Partners unveiled a new ownership structure following the buyout of the agency from private equity. The firm was structured to bring control of the firm to its agents and executives. Eleven partners were named in October of 2013.

Also getting upped to partner in the current batch are Dennis Ashley and Robert Gibbs, who head up the West Coast urban music division, and publishing agent Alexandra Machinist.

Formed in 1975 through the merger of Creative Management Associates and International Famous Agency, ICM Partners has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington and London, representing talent in film, television, books, music, live performance, branded entertainment, and digital media.