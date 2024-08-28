Nikki Glaser To Host Golden Globes on CBS in January

Nikki Glaser, comedian and actress, will host the Golden Globes Sunday, January 5 on CBS and Paramount Plus. It will be the 82nd annual Golden Globes. CBS aired the 81st event in January of this year.

“The Golden Globes has a rich history as a night for entertaining, provocative humor,” said George Cheeks, office of the CEO, Paramount Global, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS. “Nikki Glaser is a comedic force whose funny, bold and irreverent comedy will continue that legacy and further establish this special as a can’t miss event on CBS.”

Glaser hosted the HBO comedy specials “Good Clean Filth” and “Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die.” She hosts and executive produces Lovers and Liars, the spinoff of FBoy Island, which Glaser hosted and executive produced for three seasons.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It’s one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage),” said Glaser. “The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so). It’s an exciting, yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes).”

Dick Clark Productions produces the Globes.

"Nikki Glaser brings a fresh and unmatched candor to her comedy and to the Golden Globes," said Jay Penske, chairman and CEO, of Dick Clark Productions and Penske Media Corporation. "Her unapologetic style made her an obvious and compelling choice as host for this year’s event. We're hopeful this could be the first of many Golden Globes that Nikki will surprise and delight our CBS audience, as well as our audiences around the globe."

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment (WCE) are showrunners and executive producers.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Jo Koy hosted the 2024 Golden Globes. Jerrod Carmichael hosted in 2023, on NBC.

Glaser continued, “Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina [Fey], Amy [Poehler], or Ricky [Gervais] have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear. I just hope to continue in that time-honored tradition (that might also get me canceled). This is truly a dream job. Plus, I no longer have to feel guilty for every TV show and movie I’ve binged over the past year. It was all worth it. (Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season four will be nominated, right?).”