Niki Taylor, Tyson Beckford to Host Bravo’s Make Me a Supermodel

Bravo announced that models Niki Taylor and Tyson Beckford will host new reality-competition series Make Me a Supermodel.

Set to launch in the first quarter of 2008, the series will follow aspiring models over 12 weeks as they compete in challenges to see who has what it takes. The winning model will receive $100,000.

Unlike reality model shows America’s Next Top Model on The CW and the recently launched America’s Most Smartest Model on VH1, Make Me a Supermodel will let viewers decide who stays and who goes and, ultimately, who the winning model will be.

The series is the latest in a series of reality competition programs launched by Bravo, trying to follow in the footsteps of Top Chef and Project Runway.

The series is based on a British series of the same name, and it is produced by Tiger Aspect Productions.