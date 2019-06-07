Nik Wallenda to Cross Times Square For ABC High-Wire Event

Nik Wallenda and his sister Lijana will walk across Times Square on a high wire on ABC June 23. The Wallenda family, known as the Flying Wallendas, is well known for its high-wire exploits. The siblings will be 25 stories above ground, and will travel 1,300 feet.

Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda will air live in a two-hour event. The walk is Lijana’s first high-wire excursion since a 2017 accident that saw her fall 30 feet. The troupe was rehearsing a pyramid stunt when five performers, including Lijana, fell to the ground. None were killed.

The siblings will start on opposite ends of Times Square, meet in the middle and continue to the other end.

“It’s hard enough crossing Times Square on the ground, try it 25 stories up,” said Karey Burke, ABC Entertainment president. “ABC is the destination for big live events that become cultural moments and Nik and Lijana will surely create one as they complete this never-before-attempted walk.”

Nik Wallenda traversed Niagara Falls on a high wire in 2012 and the Grand Canyon in 2013, both part of televised events.

“In 1928 my family performed at Madison Square Garden in the City of Dreams for the first time in the USA,” he said. “And on June 23, I have the great opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of my own by paying homage to that performance as we return for my most exhilarating feat yet. I am beyond excited to be able to walk with my sister, Lijana, as she overcomes near-death injuries and continues the Wallenda tradition of never giving up.”

Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda is produced by dick clark productions. Gretchen Eisele, Mark Bracco, Linda Gierahn, David Simone, Winston Simone, Shelley Ross and Nik Wallenda are the executive producers.