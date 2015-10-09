‘Nightwatch’, ‘The First 48’ Get Nov. 5 Return Date on A&E

A&E Network announced the return date for its crime programming block on Friday.

The sophomore debut of Nightwatch and the 15th season of The First 48 will premiere on the net Nov. 5.

Nightwatch, which averaged 1.3 million total viewers last season, comes from Wolf Reality and 44 Blue Productions with executive producers Dick Wolf and Tom Thayer for Wolf Reality, Rasha Drachkovitch for 44 Blue Productions, and Shelly Tatro and Devon Hammonds executive producing for A&E Network.

The First 48, marking its 300th episode Nov. 5, is produced by ITV Studios America with John X. Kim and Alexis Robie serving as executive producers for ITV Studios America and Elaine Frontain Bryant, Laura Fleury and Peter Tarshis EPs for A&E.