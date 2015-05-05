‘Nightly News’ Reclaims Total Viewer Lead Over ‘World News’

After four weeks, NBC Nightly News reclaimed the total viewer crown from ABC’s World News Tonight for the week of April 27.

NBC edged out ABC 7.73 million viewers to 7.69 million; World News maintained its lead in the adults 25-54 news demo, 1.86 million to 1.73 million. World News led among adults 18-49 as well.

Both Lester Holt and David Muir anchored their respective newscasts from Baltimore to cover the riots in the wake of Freddie Grey’s death during the week.

CBS Evening News finished with 6.58 million total viewers and 1.43 million among the news demo.