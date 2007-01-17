Nightly News Ratings: Williams Wins, Gibson Gains
NBC's Nightly News With Brian Williams won in viewers and in the key 25-54 news demo for the week of Jan. 12, but second-place ABC World News With Charles Gibson was the only one of the network newscasts to grow in total viewers year-to-year.
World News increased 2% for the week compared to last year, while Nightly News declined by 2% and CBS' Evening News With Katie Couric was down 8% (last year at this time, interim anchor Bob Schieffer sat at the CBS desk).
Nightly News attracted 9.8 million viewers and a 2.5 rating/9 share in the demo. ABC got 9.07 million viewers and a 2.3/8. CBS was a distant third with 7.37 million viewers and a 2.0/7.
