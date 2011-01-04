‘Nightline' Tops Total Viewers in Q4
For the first time ever in a fourth quarter, ABC's Nightline topped the other late-night
competition in total viewers.
Nightline's 3.93
million watchers beat out The Tonight
Show's 3.6 million and Late Show with
David Letterman's 3.88 million for the period, according to Nielsen
figures.
The late-night news program was also first with its target
adults 25-54 at 1.61 million, besting the other two programs in the demo for
the first time ever in any quarter. Additionally, Nightline beat the Late Show
with adults 18-49, the key demo for Leno
and Letterman.
The gains have put the ABC series in first place
season-to-date among total viewers and adults 25-54 for the first time since
1993.
Nightline is anchored by Cynthia McFadden, Terry Moran and Bill Weir, with
John Donvan and Vicki Mabrey serving as correspondents. The program is
executive produced by James Goldston.
