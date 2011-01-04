‘Nightline' Tops Total Viewers in Q4

For the first time ever in a fourth quarter, ABC's Nightline topped the other late-night

competition in total viewers.

Nightline's 3.93

million watchers beat out The Tonight

Show's 3.6 million and Late Show with

David Letterman's 3.88 million for the period, according to Nielsen

figures.

The late-night news program was also first with its target

adults 25-54 at 1.61 million, besting the other two programs in the demo for

the first time ever in any quarter. Additionally, Nightline beat the Late Show

with adults 18-49, the key demo for Leno

and Letterman.

The gains have put the ABC series in first place

season-to-date among total viewers and adults 25-54 for the first time since

1993.

Nightline is anchored by Cynthia McFadden, Terry Moran and Bill Weir, with

John Donvan and Vicki Mabrey serving as correspondents. The program is

executive produced by James Goldston.