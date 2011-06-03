'Nightline' Tops Broadcast Season For First Time

ABC's Nightline

won the 2010-11 broadcast season and the May sweeps period in late night,

beating CBS' Late Show with David

Letterman and NBC's Tonight Show with

Jay Leno in total viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49, according to

Nielsen.

It is the first time ever that the program placed first in

total viewers, A25-54 or A18-49 for a full broadcast season.

It was also the first time that Nightline ranked first in both adult demos during a May sweeps and

the first time the newsmagazine beat The

Tonight Show in any of the three demos during May sweeps since 1995.

Broadcast season and May sweeps ratings below (note: ABC's

ratings are based on a 25-minute broadcast; CBS and NBC's are based on a

broadcast that is approximately 50 minutes).

(2010-11 Broadcast Season)



TOTAL

VIEWERS A25-54(000)/ RtgA18-49(000)/ Rtg

ABC Nightline

4,023,000 1,649,000/ 1.3

1,277,000/ 1.0

CBS Late

Show 3,554,000 1,548,000/ 1.2

1,151,000/ 0.9

NBC Tonight Show 3,874,000 1,596,000/ 1.3

1,274,000/ 1.0

(May 2011 Sweep)



TOTAL

VIEWERS A25-54(000)/ Rtg

A18-49(000)/ Rtg

ABC Nightline

4,402,000 1,761,000/ 1.4 1,361,000/

1.0

CBS Late

Show 3,489,000 1,524,000/ 1.2

1,133,000/ 0.9

NBC Tonight Show 3,395,000 1,650,000/ 1.3

1,321,000/ 1.0