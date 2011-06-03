'Nightline' Tops Broadcast Season For First Time
ABC's Nightline
won the 2010-11 broadcast season and the May sweeps period in late night,
beating CBS' Late Show with David
Letterman and NBC's Tonight Show with
Jay Leno in total viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49, according to
Nielsen.
It is the first time ever that the program placed first in
total viewers, A25-54 or A18-49 for a full broadcast season.
It was also the first time that Nightline ranked first in both adult demos during a May sweeps and
the first time the newsmagazine beat The
Tonight Show in any of the three demos during May sweeps since 1995.
Broadcast season and May sweeps ratings below (note: ABC's
ratings are based on a 25-minute broadcast; CBS and NBC's are based on a
broadcast that is approximately 50 minutes).
(2010-11 Broadcast Season)
TOTAL
VIEWERS A25-54(000)/ RtgA18-49(000)/ Rtg
ABC Nightline
4,023,000 1,649,000/ 1.3
1,277,000/ 1.0
CBS Late
Show 3,554,000 1,548,000/ 1.2
1,151,000/ 0.9
NBC Tonight Show 3,874,000 1,596,000/ 1.3
1,274,000/ 1.0
(May 2011 Sweep)
TOTAL
VIEWERS A25-54(000)/ Rtg
A18-49(000)/ Rtg
ABC Nightline
4,402,000 1,761,000/ 1.4 1,361,000/
1.0
CBS Late
Show 3,489,000 1,524,000/ 1.2
1,133,000/ 0.9
NBC Tonight Show 3,395,000 1,650,000/ 1.3
1,321,000/ 1.0
