Nightline to Push Back Jimmy Kimmel Live

Now it’s Nightline’s turn to bump

Jimmy Kimmel

.

While a 90-minute Jimmy Kimmel Live special celebrating the show’s 1,000th episode will pre-empt Nightline Thursday night, a special edition of the newsmagazine will push Kimmel back 30 minutes April 8.

The 60-minute special, “Iraq: What’s Next,” will air next Tuesday from 11:35 p.m.-12: 35 a.m. Kimmel usually follows Nightline on many ABC stations at 12:05 a.m.

The Nightline special will feature a Terry Moran interview with Gen. David Petraeus and ambassador Ryan Crocker following their testimony before Congress that day.