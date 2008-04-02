Nightline to Push Back Jimmy Kimmel Live
By Ben Grossman
Now it’s Nightline’s turn to bump
Jimmy Kimmel
.
While a 90-minute Jimmy Kimmel Live special celebrating the show’s 1,000th episode will pre-empt Nightline Thursday night, a special edition of the newsmagazine will push Kimmel back 30 minutes April 8.
The 60-minute special, “Iraq: What’s Next,” will air next Tuesday from 11:35 p.m.-12: 35 a.m. Kimmel usually follows Nightline on many ABC stations at 12:05 a.m.
The Nightline special will feature a Terry Moran interview with Gen. David Petraeus and ambassador Ryan Crocker following their testimony before Congress that day.
