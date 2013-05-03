'Nightline' Primetime Hour Launching May 29

ABC's Nightline

will begin airing a weekly, hour-long primetime edition on Wednesday, May 29 at

10 p.m., the network announced.

Nightline: Two Truths

and a Lie will have a consumer focus, featuring undercover investigations,

coverage of trends and products, and tips for maximizing value and avoiding

costly mistakes. The series will air on Wednesdays through the end of the summer.

Cynthia McFadden and Bill Weir will anchor the primetime

hour, joined by other ABC News correspondents. Nightline's Jeanmarie Condon will serve as executive producer and David

Scott as senior broadcast producer.

Nightline gained

the primetime hour when it was shifted back to 12:35 a.m. in January to make

room for Jimmy Kimmel Live. It was

originally scheduled to launch in March and air on Fridays at 9 p.m.