'Nightline' Primetime Hour Launching May 29
ABC's Nightline
will begin airing a weekly, hour-long primetime edition on Wednesday, May 29 at
10 p.m., the network announced.
Nightline: Two Truths
and a Lie will have a consumer focus, featuring undercover investigations,
coverage of trends and products, and tips for maximizing value and avoiding
costly mistakes. The series will air on Wednesdays through the end of the summer.
Cynthia McFadden and Bill Weir will anchor the primetime
hour, joined by other ABC News correspondents. Nightline's Jeanmarie Condon will serve as executive producer and David
Scott as senior broadcast producer.
Nightline gained
the primetime hour when it was shifted back to 12:35 a.m. in January to make
room for Jimmy Kimmel Live. It was
originally scheduled to launch in March and air on Fridays at 9 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.