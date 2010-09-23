'Nightline'Marks Season Win

For the

first time in 15 years, ABC's Nightline has finished the 2009-10

season as the most watched late night program among total viewers, according to

Nielsen.

Nightline averaged 3.71 million viewers

followed by CBS' Late Show with David Letterman (3.63 million

viewers) and NBC's Tonight Show (3.50 million), which began the

season with Conan O'Brien.

Nightline placed second to The Tonight

Show among the 18-49 demographic pulling in 1.26 million viewers to Tonight's

1.43 million. Late Show averaged 1.20 viewers in the 18-49 demo.

Among

news' target sales demographic of 25-54 year olds, Nightline tied

with Late Show (1.54 million), while The Tonight Show pulled in

the most in that demo with 1.65 million.

"This is a very

proud day for all of us at ABC News," James Goldston, executive producer

of Nightline, said in a statement. "Every member of our show works

extraordinarily hard each day to bring great stories and unique journalism to

all of our viewers. This team has earned all of the success that Nightline has

achieved in recent years."

(Average for 09/10 Season)



TOTAL VIEWERSA25-54(000)/ Rtg

A18-49(000)/ Rtg

ABC "Nightline" 3,710,000 1,540,000/

1.2 1,260,000/ 1.0

CBS

"Late

Show" 3,630,000 1,540,000/

1.2 1,200,000/ 0.9

NBC

"Tonight" 3,500,000 1,650,000/

1.3 1,430,000/ 1.1