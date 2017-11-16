‘Night Manager’ Producer Ink Factory Secures $180 Million in Funding

The Ink Factory, producer of AMC spy series The Night Manager, has closed on a second round of equity financing that delivers over $180 million to the production outfit. The Ink Factory’s headquarters are in London and Los Angeles. The equity providers include The Ink Factory’s first-round investors and new investor 127 Wall Productions.

The film Hotel Artemis and series The Little Drummer Girl are the first projects financed under the new deal. Jodie Foster, Jeff Goldblum and Sterling K. Brown star in Hotel Artemis. It is slated for a third-quarter 2018 release.

The Little Drummer Girl stars Florence Pugh and is directed by Park Chan-wook. Like The Night Manager, the series is an adaptation of a John le Carre novel, lined up for BBC One and AMC.

The senior debt arrangement is led by Natixis Coficiné.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with 127 Wall to build on the fabulous platform provided by John le Carré’s extraordinary body of work,” said Simon and Stephen Cornwell, co-CEOs and founders of The Ink Factory. “On top of this, we are already in development on projects with other exciting authors and storytellers. Across the board, we are looking forward to producing, financing and delivering creative, distinctive work across established and emerging mediums. We are also delighted that Coficiné, good partners on The Night Manager, have chosen to extend and broaden our partnership as well.”

The Night Manager debuted on AMC in April 2016, after it premiered on BBC One in the U.K. Susanne Bier directed. Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie starred.

“We are delighted to partner with the talented team at The Ink Factory to bring intelligent and engaging stories to TV and movie audiences around the world” said Arthur Wang, co-chairman of 127 Wall. “We are especially excited by the creative and commercial dimensions of our collaboration, including in the growing markets in our home base in Asia.”