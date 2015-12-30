'Night Court' Convenes on LAFF

LAFF, the Katz Broadcasting digital multicast channel, will premiere its new addition, Night Court, Jan. 4.

LAFF licensed all 193 episodes of the Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution series.

It will run the half-hours back-to-back at 8-9 p.m., then again at 10-11 p.m.

The network debuted in April and recently got carriage boosts in deals with Media General and Tribune.