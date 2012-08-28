Nigel Lythgoe to Reboot 'Fame' for MGM TV

Reality TV producer Nigel Lythgoe will reboot Fame, the 1980s film and series, for MGM TV, the network announced Monday.

Fame chronicles the lives of students trying to become famous. Lythgoe will serve as executive producer, along with Kary McHoul, president of Nigel Lythgoe Productions (NLP), Charles Segars and Chad Gutstein.

"This is a great opportunity for MGM to partner with world-class producer Nigel Lythgoe, whose unmatched experience with telling the true stories of talented people striving for success will set Fame apart, " said Roma Khanna, president, television and digital, MGM. "We are excited to work with Nigel, Charles and the team to identify a talented writer to create the new Fame; one that reflects the struggles and joys unique to the multitude of aspiring talent today."