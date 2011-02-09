Nigel Lythgoe Launching Singing Competition Series On CMT

Nigel Lythgoe, executive producer of American Idol, and his

son Simon are partnering on a new music competition series, CMT's Next

Superstar, premiering in April on CMT.

The 10-episode series will search for the best country

singer in America as they try to impress celebrity guests in through

performance rounds and music business related "challenges." Next Superstar

contestants will also live together in a house in Nashville.

"This isn't just a singing competition, the contestants will

also be judged on their song writing, radio interviews and music videos," said

Nigel Lythgoe in a statement. "We're looking for more than just a singer, we

want the complete creative, talented package -- performer, personality and

writer."

In each hour-long episode, one contestant will be eliminated

and the viewing audience will vote for the final winner.

The Lythgoe duo will executive produce with former CMT exec Bob

Kusbit, and Brad Johnson and Melanie Moreau for CMT.