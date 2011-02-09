Nigel Lythgoe Launching Singing Competition Series On CMT
Nigel Lythgoe, executive producer of American Idol, and his
son Simon are partnering on a new music competition series, CMT's Next
Superstar, premiering in April on CMT.
The 10-episode series will search for the best country
singer in America as they try to impress celebrity guests in through
performance rounds and music business related "challenges." Next Superstar
contestants will also live together in a house in Nashville.
"This isn't just a singing competition, the contestants will
also be judged on their song writing, radio interviews and music videos," said
Nigel Lythgoe in a statement. "We're looking for more than just a singer, we
want the complete creative, talented package -- performer, personality and
writer."
In each hour-long episode, one contestant will be eliminated
and the viewing audience will vote for the final winner.
The Lythgoe duo will executive produce with former CMT exec Bob
Kusbit, and Brad Johnson and Melanie Moreau for CMT.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.