Nigel Lythgoe Inks Exclusive Production Deal With ShineAmerica

Nigel Lythgoe Productions has entered into an exclusive,

multi-year production deal with Shine America to develop and produce entertainment

franchises for the global TV marketplace.

Lythgoe is the executive producer behind Fox's American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance. The deal takes effect starting Jan. 1,

with the production company continuing to be based in Los Angeles.

"Nigel is clearly one of the world's leading television

producers, with an un-matched track record in TV programming both here in the

U.S. and in the UK," said Shine America CEO Rich Ross. "We are

thrilled to welcome Nigel and his team to the Shine family and we look forward

to developing the next wave of entertainment franchises together."

Shine America produces such series as The Biggest Loser, MasterChef

and The Office.