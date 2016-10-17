Nielsen: ‘This Is Us’ Most Social Premiere

At the start of a new TV season, Nielsen says the most social new series was NBC’s This Is Us.

This Is Us drew 383,100 social interactions on Twitter and Facebook on the day it premiered, Sept. 20.

Following the NBC show in terms of most social media interactions on the day it premiered were:

E!’s Rob & Chyna, 290,000

OWN’s Queen Sugar, 209,000

FX’s Atlanta, 196,000

ABC’s Designated Survivor, 130,000

HBO’s Westworld, 110,000

Fox’s Lethal Weapon, 105,000

E!’s Total Bellas, 77,000

Fox’s The Exorcist, 76,000

Fox’s Pitch, 63,000

This Is Us was tops on Facebook.

E!’s Rob & Chyna and FX’s Atlanta were tops of Twitter.

During the week of Sept. 19-25, Nielsen measured 83.2 million social interactions about TV on Facebook and Twitter across sports, series and specials. The volume of posts equals 11.9 million interactions coming from 6.1 million people per day.

During the first week of the TV season, Nielsen found that 46% of those writing original content about TV shows on Facebook were men, compared with 54% female. Females also engaged with that content more, by 64% to 36%.