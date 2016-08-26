Nielsen Universe Rises to 118.4M Households

Nielsen’s estimate of the number of TV homes in the U.S. for the 2016-17 season is 118.4 million.

That figure is up 1.7% from 116.4 million home estimated before the 2015-16 season, which was little changed from the prior year.

The number of people age 2 and up in those U.S. households is 201.7 million, up 1.6% from last year, Nielsen estimates. Increases in U.S. Hispanic, black and Asian households were also seen, the ratings company said.

A year ago, people 2-plus, was up 0.3%

The percentage of total U.S. home with television receiving traditional TV signals via broadcast, cable, satellite or telco, or having a broadband internet connection is currently at 96%, up 0.8% from last year, but still down slightly from the 2014-15 season.

Nielsen uses U.S. Census Bureau, combined with information from the national TV panel, to arrive at Advance TV Universe Estimates in early May. It then distributes final Universe Estimates before the start of each TV season.

The 2017 National Universe Estimates reflect real changes in population since last year and updated TV penetration levels.