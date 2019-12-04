Nielsen to Provide Additional Data to Marketing Architects

Nielsen said that it has expanded its relationship with Minneapolis-based ad agency Marketing Architects.

Marketing Architects will be adding a suit of measurement and planning tools including Nielsen Media Impact, with TV, radio and digital data.

The agency also renewed the local TV and audio measurement services it gets from Nielsen.

“We have a 22-year history of helping companies reach major milestones, and television has been a key marketing channel for our clients,” said Chuck Hengel, CEO of Marketing Architects. “We invest our own capital into each TV campaign, so we are excited to see how Nielsen’s enhanced Local TV ratings will impact our upfront decision-making when it comes to client campaigns. We’re also looking forward to using advanced national planning tools such as Nielsen Media Impact to accelerate monetization opportunities for our valued clients within the changing and competitive landscape.”

Nielsen Media Impact provides information on historical media behavior and predictive analytics in order to forecast the impact of media campaigns. It also helps define target audiences and cross-media planning tools.

“We are delighted to expand our relationship with Marketing Architects,” said David Hohman, managing director, Nielsen Media Demand Side. “We are pleased to offer the full suite of our sophisticated measurement and planning capabilities, and we look forward to supporting Marketing Architects as they continue to move their performance brands forward and accelerate upward growth for their clients.”