Nielsen to Measure YouTube in 26 International Markets

Nielsen said it will be measuring the viewing of advertising on YouTube’s mobile app in an additional 26 markets.

Last month, Google said at its Brandcast event during the NewFront’s that it would participate in Nielsen’s Total Ad Ratings, which provides advertisers with independent measurement that makes YouTube more comparable to TV. In-app YouTube viewing started being measured by Nielsen’s Digital Ad Ratings in 2017

Media buyers will have access to age and gender demographics for viewers and be able to calculate reach, frequency and gross ratings points.

The additional markets include Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

In all, Nielsen will be measuring YouTube in 34 markets.

“Providing marketers with independent measurement of YouTube’s mobile audiences globally is a major step forward for the industry,” said Amanda Tarpey, senior VP of digital product leadership. “With the expansion of Digital Ad Ratings to measure audiences inclusive of YouTube’s sizeable mobile footprint, advertisers in more than 30 markets will have the comparability, coverage and transparency they need to maximize the impact of their digital media around the world.”