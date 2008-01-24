Nielsen Taps Cable Executive for New-Media Post
Nielsen tapped a former cable executive to lead a new-media-measurement effort.
Bruce Haymes, who had been corporate vice president of business affairs for Time Warner Cable, was named senior VP, product leader for Nielsen's Digital Media Manager, a new service that will monitor digital content on the Internet.
He will oversee strategy and marketing for the rollout.
Nielsen said it planned to launch a commercial version of the service, which it is developing in concert with Digimarc, by the middle of this year.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.