Nielsen Taps Cable Executive for New-Media Post

Nielsen tapped a former cable executive to lead a new-media-measurement effort.

Bruce Haymes, who had been corporate vice president of business affairs for Time Warner Cable, was named senior VP, product leader for Nielsen's Digital Media Manager, a new service that will monitor digital content on the Internet.

He will oversee strategy and marketing for the rollout.

Nielsen said it planned to launch a commercial version of the service, which it is developing in concert with Digimarc, by the middle of this year.