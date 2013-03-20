Nielsen Study: Big Tweets Map to Big #TVRatings

While TV shows with a Twitter-happy fan base definitely have

higher ratings, it still isn't clear that heavy tweet traffic actually results

in higher ratings, according to a new Nielsen study.

Nielsen, along with SocialGuide, evaluated fall 2012 premiere

and midseason program ratings across more than 140 broadcast and cable

programs. The finding: Twitter volume was one of only three variables analyzed

-- along with prior-year ratings and advertising spend -- that affected TV

ratings in a statistically significant way.

"We expected to see a correlation between Twitter and

TV ratings, but this study quantifies the strength of that relationship,"

SocialGuide CEO Andrew Somosi said.

About 32 million U.S. TV viewers actively engaged in Twitter

conversations in 2012, according to SocialGuide, which Nielsen

acquired last November.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.