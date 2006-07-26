Nielsen, SQAD Get a Critical Mention

Broadcast monitoring service Critical Mention is adding new data on TV viewership from Nielsen Media Research and advertising estimates through SQAD to expand its service.



Critical Mention's clients, which include PR firms, manufacturers and politicians, use the service to track their mentions on broadcast TV, particularly in news programs. By adding information from Nielsen and SQAD, "it lets clients know what the value of their PR efforts really are," says Critical Mention President Sean Morgan. "They can determine the ROI on their PR expenditures."



On the Web-based service, Nielsen will provide audience estimates for the given time that a client was mentioned. Using the SQAD data, clients can see the value of that time in relation to an estimated 30-second spot on that outlet.