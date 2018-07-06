Nielsen Sets Friday Morning Retail Sales Data Delivery

Nielsen said it launching a new service that will deliver measurement of U.S. retail sales each Friday morning, giving subscribers an early look at marketplace performance and consumer behavior trends.

Previously, retailers and others had to wait till the following week to track sales totals and the effectiveness of their marketing efforts.

Nielsen’s Friday morning service will provide advanced access to data on volume, market share, distribution, price and performance metrics across Nielsen’s universe of grocery stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, select dollar story, select warehouse clubs and military commissaries.

Access to the accelerated data will enable retailers and manufacturers to end the week more informed so they can more effectively strategize for the week ahead and stay in front of competitors through quick, data-driven decisions, Nielsen said.

"Nielsen is no stranger to being a driver of progress. We continue to break barriers and today, we transcend the vision of a product by delivering an in-market solution that is stimulating industry change through speed," said John Tavolieri, president of U.S. FMCG and Retail and chief technology and operations officer at Nielsen.

“For our clients, we saw the need to fuel faster decision making, and we are proud to be the first data provider within our industry to bring-to-market our Friday morning data delivery,” Tavolieri said. “Now more than ever, speed of data is imperative. Earlier data delivery leads to faster data-driven actions. For all companies navigating the current dynamic business environment, every day counts."