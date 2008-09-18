Nielsen Reports Out-of-Home Video Audiences

Nielsen is launching regular measurement of out-of-home video media, which it pegged as a $1.3 billion advertising business.

Nielsen On Location Media will estimate audiences for advertiser-supported video networks in gas stations, hotels, health clubs, retail outlets, amusement parks and arenas.

IdeaCast’s Health Club TV and Gas Station TV are the first clients for Nielsen On Location Media. IdeaCast has TV monitors in 1,000 health clubs across the United States.

Previously, Nielsen sold custom reports to out-of-home media, but it now issues a syndicated report in a standard format.