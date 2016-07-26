Nielsen Reports Lower Earnings in Second Quarter

Nielsen reported lower earnings in the second quarter as foreign currency changes and restructuring charges offset good growth in the revenue generated by measuring video viewing.

Net income fell 1.7% to $114 million, or 31 cents a share, from $116 million, or 31 cents a share, a year ago. On a constant currency basis, earnings would have been up 3.6%, the company said. The earnings also included $34 million in restructuring charges related to Nielsen’s Buy segment.

Revenues rose 2.4% to $1.6 billion, or 4.5% on a constant currency basis.

Revenue for Nielsen’s Watch segment, which measures media audiences, rose 5.2% to $744 million. Audience measurement of video and text revenues rose 7.2% due to continued client adoption of the Total Audience Measurement framework and ongoing investments. The gains come against more vigorous competition from comScore in the U.S.

“Once again, in the quarter we saw solid revenue growth, strong margin expansion and earnings growth driven by our scalable, consistent business model, investments, and a continuous focus on productivity. In the Watch segment, client adoption of our Total Audience Measurement system continues to gain momentum," said CEO Mitch Barns. “The syndication of Digital Content Ratings for participating clients in May was a key milestone, and we remain on track for the syndication of Total Content Ratings for participating clients in the third quarter. We made important progress with key industry stakeholders toward the adoption of a new currency.”