Nielsen Reports Higher Third-Quarter Net Income

Nielsen reported higher earnings in the third quarter.

Net income rose 12.3% to $146 million, or 41 cents a share, in the quarter, from $130 million, or 36 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 4.5% to $1.641 billion.

Revenue for Nielsen’s Watch segment, which includes its TV ratings service, rose 10.1% to $838 million. Excluding revenue from the acquisition of Gracenote earlier this year, Watch revenue was up 2.4%, the company said. Audience measurement of video and text increased 16.9%, or 5% excluding Gracenote.



Revenue for Nielsen’s Buy segment were down 0.7% to $803 million.

Nielsen said it was maintaining its guidance for its full-year financial results, which includes revenue growth of about 4% and net income per share of between $1.40 and $1.46.

“Once again, our results reflect revenue growth and margin expansion in a challenging environment. Our Watch business delivered broad-based growth, highlighted by a strong quarter in Audience Measurement of Video and Text and Marketing Effectiveness. In our Buy Segment, revenue remains soft as a result of the challenging fast moving consumer goods environment in the U.S. However, growth and margins continue to improve in the emerging markets,” said CEO Mitch Barns.

.“In Watch, Total Audience remains our priority as we drive adoption and arm our clients with the critical tools and data they need. Within our Buy business, we continue to invest behind the Connected System, coverage, and granularity. Overall, we remain focused on investing and innovating for growth and efficiency across our company,” Barns said.