Nielsen Removes Nov. Cable Universe Estimates

Nielsen said it removed the data on its November Cable Universe estimates from its system because of a “potential issue” that could affect the accuracy of the data.

A number of analyst reports and news articles, including one on Broadcasting & Cable’s website, were based on this data.

Nielsen said it is conducting a thorough analysis of the issue in question. The measurement company said it would alert and update clients during the review.

The Cable Universe Estimates are closely watch because of concerns that cord cutting is reducing the number of pay-TV customers. The numbers provide an indication of how many subscribers individual networks have and what their revenue from distributors is likely to be.

There are many networks that publicly release only the Nielsen number, as opposed to the numbers of subs they get directly from distributors.

Here is the text of Nielsens’s statement:

“Nielsen has become aware of a potential issue regarding the November 2016 Cable Universe Estimates. We take the accuracy of our data very seriously and are conducting a thorough analysis to determine the veracity of this potential issue as well as any impact it may have on clients. As such, for the time being we have removed the November 2016 Cable Universe Estimates file from the Answers portal. We will make sure to alert and update clients during this internal review process.”