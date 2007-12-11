Nielsen Posts Top-10 Lists for 2007

Nielsen released its annual list of top 10s, including for TV and the Internet.

The top regularly scheduled TV show was Fox's American Idol (Wednesday) with a 17.3 household rating. In fact, Idol held the top two spots, followed by ABC's Dancing with the Stars in third and fourth place, an NBC Sunday Night Football telecast at No. 5 and CSI the first scripted show at No. 6.

The top single broadcast was the Super Bowl with a 42.6 rating, followed by the postgame show. The Academy Awards was next, followed by American Idol broadcasts rounding out the rest of the list.

NBC was the only network of the Big Four to have no shows in the top 10 series or broadcast lists, although it did make the time-shifted list.

Lost and Heroes were tied atop time-shifted shows according to percentage of viewership increase when time-shifted viewing was added. Viewership to both was up 17.6%. Bionic Woman was third at 16.8%.

Click here for all of the top-10 lists.