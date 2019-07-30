Nielsen Makes Deal for Quotient Purchase Data

Nielsen said it reached an agreement with Quotient Technology that lets Nielsen use Quotient’s omni-channel purchase information to support data-driven marketing.

“As marketers continue to adapt to connect with the omni-channel shopper, advertisers are blurring the lines between media and trade to capture incremental growth through a curated consumer experience,” said Matt Krepsik, global head of analytics at Nielsen. “This collaboration with Quotient aligns with our strategy to provide clients with consumer intelligence to inform and optimize their advertising investments across all the touchpoints on the purchase journey.”

Using Nielsen insight and measurement systems, clients will have access to Quotient’s purchase and intent data, representing 5 billion transactions at retailers with more than $150 billion in sales. Quotient also has data on usage of digital coupons.

The data will be integrated across Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings, Campaign Lift and Multi-Touch Attribution products to connect media exposure with purchase behavior.

“We’re excited to partner with Nielsen, bringing together two powerful data and media brands and platforms to enable efficient marketing spend,” said Mir Aamir, CEO of Quotient Technology. “Consumer brand marketers are demanding seamless digital solutions to deliver results at scale. Together we can meet this need by bringing an unparalleled combination of insights, activation, and measurement that will propel the industry forward.“

Nielsen plans to make lift measurement and activation services that use Quotient data available to clients beginning Sept. 1.

Nielsen will also be able to use Quotient data in its analytics, activation and planning solutions including Nielsen Marketing Cloud and Nielsen Media Impact.