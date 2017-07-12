Nielsen: Live TV Viewing Fell in First Quarter

Live TV viewing continued to decline, dropping 10 minutes to 4 hours and 21 minutes per day per adult during the first quarter, according to a new report.

Usage of apps and the web on smartphones jumped by 20 minutes per day, Nielsen said in its Total Audience Report.

Viewing of time-shifted TV increased by one minute per day to 34 minute per day.

Nielsen said the number of pay-TV subscribers to cable, telco and satellite services fell 1.4% to 97.8 million households in the first quarter from 99.2 million a year ago.

The number of broadcast only homes rose to 15.2 million from 13.3 million. The number of broadband only homes also rose to 5.3 million from 3.9 million.

The percentage of homes subscribing to subscription video on demand services such as Netflix rose to 57% from 50% a year ago.