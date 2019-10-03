Nielsen Launches Service to Measure Sports Fan Behavior

Nielsen said it is launching an online platform to provide information about sports fans interests, media consumption patterns, brand attitudes and purchase behavior.

The service is aimed at sports properties, sponsors and event organizers.

Nielsen Fan Insight will launch in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, China, India and Japan. Brazil, Russia and South Korea will come on line at the end of the year. Twenty more countries will be added in 2020.

"Nielsen Fan Insights captures and delivers fan data with the depth, frequency and consistency demanded by leading brands, rights holders and event owners," said Mike Wragg, head of global research, Nielsen Sports. "We developed the entire user experience on a flexible platform that allows our clients to run highly customized queries in real-time to inform business decisions."