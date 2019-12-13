Nielsen Launches Metric Melding Panel, ACR Data

Nielsen has released a new metric that combines demographic data from its People Meter Panel with automatic content recognition data from smart TV collected by its Gracenote unit to provide better cross-screen measurement of advertising campaigns.

Amobee will be the first demand-side-platform to use the new metric, which provide demographically verified measurement across connected TV, linear TV mobile and desk top.

The newly merged data set will let clients plan, buy and sell inventory against a common target audience and gather insights about how cross-screen campaigns build reach and results.

Gracenote gets its ACR data from more than 4 million LG SmartTV households.

“Nothing beats the ROI of TV for mass audience reach and driving brand awareness. But as consumers increasingly use video on demand and other streaming services, the industry has struggled to keep up with the fragmentation. Amobee, combined with Nielsen’s trusted, standard TV audiences, are bridging the gap between CTV and linear TV,” says Philip Smolin, chief strategy officer at Amobee. “This is the cross-screen solution the industry has been waiting for, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with Nielsen to bring it to market for the first time for both advertisers and broadcasters.”