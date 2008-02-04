Nielsen Hires 20 th Century Fox’s Cheryl Idell
Cheryl Idell, executive vice president, media and marketing planning for 20th Century Fox, joined Nielsen as executive VP, media-product leadership.
She will help to develop new products that analyze viewer data and relate it to how viewing patterns are changing, how viewing affects purchasing and what new venues consumers are using for their entertainment.
She will work with NielsenConnect, Nielsen Entertainment, Nielsen DigitalPlus and Consumer Media Analytics.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.