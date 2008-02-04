Trending

Nielsen Hires 20 th Century Fox’s Cheryl Idell

Cheryl Idell, executive vice president, media and marketing planning for 20th Century Fox, joined Nielsen as executive VP, media-product leadership.

She will help to develop new products that analyze viewer data and relate it to how viewing patterns are changing, how viewing affects purchasing and what new venues consumers are using for their entertainment.

She will work with NielsenConnect, Nielsen Entertainment, Nielsen DigitalPlus and Consumer Media Analytics.