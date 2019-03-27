Nielsen Gets Accredited for TV by MRC in Mexico

The Media Rating Council has accredited Nielsen’s Television Audience Measurement Service in Mexico,. Marketing the first time the MRC has accredited a TV measurement system outside of the U.S.

“While we are thrilled to be able to say that Nielsen is the first MRC accredited solution outside of the United States, and certainly we put a lot of time, effort and investment into this effort, we are even more excited about how this will help clients and the industry as a whole transact with a greater degree of rigor in this region,” said Toni Petra, executive VP at Nielsen Global Media. “It’s crucial that in every country Nielsen has a footprint in to have leading measurement solutions that clients can rely on with confidence and that will help underpin both a stable measurement ecosystem and robust marketplace.”

The accreditation should have programmers, media buyers and agencies confidence in Nielsen’s audience measurement and is a step in providing a better understanding of how viewers are consuming media.

“Nielsen has strongly evidenced its commitment to continuous improvement of the service throughout our accreditation process, and we look forward to continuing our work together as Nielsen strives to meet the needs of the industry in Mexico,” said George Ivie, the MRC’s CEO and executive director.

Nielsen offers the service through a joint venture with IBOPE and Mexico is the first international market for Nielsen Global Media.

“For over four years, we have been working hand-in-hand with the MRC to make sure our Television Audience Measurement service complies with its standards, and today we are reassured that our service is reliable and effectively allows our clients to better plan, activate and optimize their spend,” said Jose De la Rosa, Nielsen IBOPE Mexico Market Leader. “We are proud to be able to provide the market with an independent view of the audience and the one source of truth.”