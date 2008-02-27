Nielsen Forming National Hispanic/Latino Advisory Council

In an effort to improve its measurement of Hispanic television households, Nielsen is forming a National Hispanic/Latino Advisory Council.

The council -- which will be comprised of business, industry and community leaders -- will advise Nielsen on how to better measure and report on Hispanic households, which are the fastest-growing segment of the population. Hispanic television households increased 4.4% in 2007 versus the previous year.

“Nielsen is committed to pursuing outreach efforts that are as diverse as the communities we serve in order to ensure that every viewing choice counts in the television-ratings system,” said Catherine Herkovic, senior vice president and managing director of national television-client services at Nielsen, in a statement. “By providing invaluable third-party insight and expertise on the Hispanic community, the Hispanic/Latino Advisory Council will have an important role in helping us to successfully achieve these goals.”

The HLAC will hold its first meeting March 4 in New York.