Nielsen Expands Twitter Metrics Into More International Markets

Nielsen said it is expanding its measurement of Twitter mobile campaigns to 23 new international markets.

Using Digital Ad Ratings, Nielsen provides independent audience verification metrics for campaigns on Twitter’s mobile app.

Advertisers have increasingly been seeking third-party measurement for digital campaigns on Twitter and other online and social media sites. Digital advertising has been growing fastest on mobile devices, which require very different measurement techniques than traditional media.

“As smartphone usage continues to grow and mobile is accounting for more of digital ad spend, it’s more important than ever that advertisers understand how effectively their marketing efforts are reaching their audience on Twitter,” said Jeffrey Graham, VP of market insight & analytics at Twitter. “We’re excited to increase our collaboration with Nielsen to provide greater performance transparency and help brands achieve their marketing goals.”

Digital Ad Ratings gives advertisers, media agencies and publishers with data on age and gender demographics, unique audience, reach, frequency and gross rating points (GRPs) for campaigns that run in Twitter’s mobile app.

Twitter measurement has been available within Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings since May 2016 in the U.S.