Nielsen Corrects ABC Ratings Data
By Alex Weprin
Nielsen has reissued ratings data for ABC from Friday, June 12, the day of the DTV Transition.
A number of ABC affiliates made the switch from analog to digital before the midnight deadline, and as a result were counted incorrectly, Nielsen says.
ABC World News with Charles Gibson, which had originally been pegged with 4.09 million viewers that day, received a nice bump with the update. The revised data pushes World News up to 6.34 million total viewers, on the low end for the week, but in line with viewership levels on a normal summer Friday.
