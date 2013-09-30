Nielsen Completes Acquisition Of Rating Rival Arbitron

Nielsen Holdings said it completed its $1.3 billion

acquisition of Arbitron Inc., a competitor in media and marketing research.

In order to get approval for the acquisition Nielsenagreed to conditions including allowing another company to use

Arbitron's personal people meter technology.

Arbitron is being rebranded as Nielsen Audio. It will be

integrated into Nielsen's U.S. Watch business segment, which provides

information to the media and advertising industries about television, online,

mobile and radio. By adding Arbitron Nielsen now measures eight hour a day per

person of media consumption.

"Arbitron will allow us to analyze and understand an

additional two hours of the U.S. consumer's day while bringing us another

opportunity to provide advertisers with metrics on the effectiveness of the

mediums that they advertise on," David Calhoun, CEO of Nielsen said in a

statement. "Our combined capabilities offer opportunities to measure unmeasured

areas that are important to the industries and clients we serve, like streaming

audio, out-of-home measurements for television consumption and deeper

measurement of multicultural audiences in the U.S."