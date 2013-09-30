Nielsen Completes Acquisition Of Rating Rival Arbitron
Nielsen Holdings said it completed its $1.3 billion
acquisition of Arbitron Inc., a competitor in media and marketing research.
In order to get approval for the acquisition Nielsenagreed to conditions including allowing another company to use
Arbitron's personal people meter technology.
Arbitron is being rebranded as Nielsen Audio. It will be
integrated into Nielsen's U.S. Watch business segment, which provides
information to the media and advertising industries about television, online,
mobile and radio. By adding Arbitron Nielsen now measures eight hour a day per
person of media consumption.
"Arbitron will allow us to analyze and understand an
additional two hours of the U.S. consumer's day while bringing us another
opportunity to provide advertisers with metrics on the effectiveness of the
mediums that they advertise on," David Calhoun, CEO of Nielsen said in a
statement. "Our combined capabilities offer opportunities to measure unmeasured
areas that are important to the industries and clients we serve, like streaming
audio, out-of-home measurements for television consumption and deeper
measurement of multicultural audiences in the U.S."
